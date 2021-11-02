UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,231 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $90,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,166 shares of company stock worth $18,897,125. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $239.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.49 and a 52 week high of $239.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

