UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,371 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Cardinal Health worth $99,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

