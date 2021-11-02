UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $97,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $10,524,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

