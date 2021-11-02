UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 122,196 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,196 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $102,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

RSG opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

