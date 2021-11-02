UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,699,975 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,920,138 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,699,975 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $113,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $68,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

HAL stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.