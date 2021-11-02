UBU Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34,735.00 (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. UBU Finance has a total market cap of $196,746.85 and approximately $34,735.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One UBU Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00224654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00095489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UBU Finance

UBU Finance is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 10,883,137 coins and its circulating supply is 10,108,171 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

UBU Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UBU Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.