UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives $88.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $83.20. 2,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,765. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 168,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 106,655 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

