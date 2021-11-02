Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 1,735.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,355 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

