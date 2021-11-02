Unilever’s (ULVR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,929.50 ($51.34) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,955.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £101.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

