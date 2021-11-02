United Fire Group (UFCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect United Fire Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFCS stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.12. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is -20.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George D. Milligan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Fire Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Fire Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

