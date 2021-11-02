United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.55 ($51.24).

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTDI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €32.92 ($38.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.02. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a fifty-two week high of €39.34 ($46.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €34.34 and a 200-day moving average of €34.55.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.