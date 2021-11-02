Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

UTL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.03. 1,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $671.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.74. Unitil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

