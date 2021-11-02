Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

UNVR opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Univar Solutions stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

