Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

URG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. 9,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,390. The firm has a market cap of $346.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 38.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 56.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

