USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of USNA opened at $98.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $291,259. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

