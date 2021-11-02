Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of USNZY opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 36.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USNZY. Grupo Santander raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

