Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

UTZ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $64,841.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,960 over the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Utz Brands by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

