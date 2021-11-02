V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Short Interest Up 21.3% in October

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 10,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

V.F. stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.07. 1,682,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.