Vai Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Vai has a market cap of $110.97 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00080419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00075222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00101102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,879.70 or 1.00335227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,472.31 or 0.07024607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 129,344,668 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

