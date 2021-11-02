Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund)’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

