VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Down 0.1%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97. 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,745,000.

