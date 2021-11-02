Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $165.13

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.13 and last traded at $165.13, with a volume of 37586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day moving average of $157.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after buying an additional 757,118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

