Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.71% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $351,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,828,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,703,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,595,000 after acquiring an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.32. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

