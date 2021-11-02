Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 5,453,633 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of ContextLogic worth $84,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,465,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,717,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,530,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $369,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $87,420.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,307,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,201. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

WISH opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -0.93.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

