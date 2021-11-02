Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Rite Aid worth $83,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after buying an additional 700,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 726,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 209,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth about $9,373,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of RAD opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $784.14 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.