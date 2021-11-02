Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,611,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Quanex Building Products worth $89,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 34,085 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $720.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.30. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

