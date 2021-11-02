Vanguard Group Inc. Has $88.17 Million Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.82% of Corsair Gaming worth $88,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.72. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

