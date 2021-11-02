Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,694,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.62% of Advantage Solutions worth $83,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $661,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $497.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

