Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 35.1% in October

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,700 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the September 30th total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 909,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,831,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after purchasing an additional 711,420 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.