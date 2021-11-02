Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $177.20 and a 1 year high of $254.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

