Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $258.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $258.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

