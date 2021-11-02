Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Position Lifted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 69,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,486,000 after buying an additional 43,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,641,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.62. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.50 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

