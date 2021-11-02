Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.270-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veeco Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

