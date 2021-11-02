Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLDR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $297,736.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at $847,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,444 shares of company stock worth $793,823. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VLDR opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

