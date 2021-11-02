Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,590,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 310,155 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ventas were worth $90,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $61.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.