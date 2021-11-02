Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Acuta Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,018,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 274,955 shares during the quarter. Verastem makes up about 3.3% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Verastem by 61.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter worth $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter worth $77,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verastem alerts:

NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 16,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,129. The firm has a market cap of $493.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.78. Verastem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. On average, analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

VSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.