Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 1,110,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,539,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
VERB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $144.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 112.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter worth about $109,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter worth about $819,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)
Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.
