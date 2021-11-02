Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 1,110,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,539,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

VERB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $144.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 252.44% and a negative net margin of 402.38%. Analysts anticipate that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 112.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter worth about $109,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter worth about $819,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

