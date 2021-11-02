Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 86.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,133,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 59.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,819 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,084. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $208.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $215.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

