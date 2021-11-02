Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $382,833,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.57. 16,896,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,703,855. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $217.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.