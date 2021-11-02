Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Down to $26.05

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.05, but opened at $24.75. Vertiv shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 164,613 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Get Vertiv alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.