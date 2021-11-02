Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Short Interest Update

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the September 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VERV stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). As a group, analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $116,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,446,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,037,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.