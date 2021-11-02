Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Up to $44.37

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.37, but opened at $47.25. Viad shares last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 446 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $960.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.32.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viad by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Viad by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Viad by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Viad by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

