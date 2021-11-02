Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.200-$0.220 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.38 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

