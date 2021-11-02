VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report $388.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $422.20 million and the lowest is $372.87 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $373.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 80.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,879,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,122. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

