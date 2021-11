Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Up 45.0% in October

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 50,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEV opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Vicinity Motor has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

