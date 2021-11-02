Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Shares of VKTX opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

