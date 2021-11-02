VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) declared a dividend on Monday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of VOF stock opened at GBX 513 ($6.70) on Tuesday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 327 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 516 ($6.74). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 463.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 460.35. The firm has a market cap of £854.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.