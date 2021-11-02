VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) declared a dividend on Monday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VOF stock opened at GBX 513 ($6.70) on Tuesday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 327 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 516 ($6.74). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 463.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 460.35. The firm has a market cap of £854.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund alerts:

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.