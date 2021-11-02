Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Visa by 80.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 102,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Visa by 35.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,387 shares of company stock worth $8,999,025 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

V opened at $212.46 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $183.89 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.30 and its 200-day moving average is $231.41. The company has a market capitalization of $413.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

