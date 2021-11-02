Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $58.14.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,201.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 520,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 966.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 463,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,534,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

