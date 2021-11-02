Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces Earnings Results

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.